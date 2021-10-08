Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperative nominate an outstanding person in the #WhoPowersYou contest

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives is proud to bring the exciting #WhoPowersYou contest to our local communities.

In the past, the national contest has recognized people across the country who make a difference.

Now, the contest is open to Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives’ members only.

Someone in Kentucky will win $1,000 for first place, $750 for second and $250 for third place.

That’s dollars awarded to co-op members who are showing the power of human connections.

Past winners included a teenager who worked to donate bags to kids in foster care, a man who supported local law enforcement with counseling services and a woman who created a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing displaced animals.

“It’s easy to enter. Just share a brief description of how that person has made a difference in the community,” said Sha Phillips of Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. “We know there are so many wonderful people in our area and we want to recognize their dedication to improving our area.”

Simply visit www.whopowersyouky.com to nominate someone special in your community. Contest is open from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2021. Winners will be announced in mid-November.

The nominee must be an current member of a participating Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives to be eligible. Nominators do not have to be a co-op member to submit a nominee.

Help us recognize our unsung Kentucky heroes! It’s the co-op way of making life better.