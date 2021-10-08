Keeneland Fall Meet celebrates milestone, the 85th Anniversary Meet

On Friday, Keeneland”s fall meet opened with fans after the race track was closed last fall because of pandemic. Patrons from around Kentucky and across the country had returned to the races for a very special occasion. The first meet of the fall racing season and the Keeneland’s 85th anniversary meet. Whether guests were first timers or were regulars, the grandstands and track delighted guests.

“It’s absolutely beautiful i mean it’s kind of what i expected doing a little research but it’s terrific,” says Dan Smith, a first time patron.

Managers of the race track say that tickets are sold out for this week and next.

Some folks believe that the big football game tomorrow has something to do with it.

“We’re excited to see Kentucky beat LSU tomorrow and this happened to be the same weekend and we thought we have to come if we are here,” says Smith.

Others say they came to Kentucky for a celebratory occasion.

“I’m actually getting married tomorrow so this is part of our wedding weekend..I’ve brought the entire wedding to Keeneland. All of New Jersey came to Keeneland,” jokes Elise Tolliver.

However, one of the grandest reasons to be in the grandstands for this fall meet is because it’s a milestone year for the track. The 85th anniversary meet. An exciting time for not just fans, but for those participating, like 27 year old jockey Tyler Gaffalione. The Florida native has been riding professionally for 8 years and already he has quite the resume. He’s a leading rider at Keeneland and Churchill Downs.

When it comes to pre-race nerves, he just “gallops” it off.

“Sometimes you’re looking forward to a horse you don’t want to mess it up..but i have plenty of experience i ride 14-15 hundred races a year i just kind of learn to deal with it,” says Gaffalione.

Gaffalione tells ABC 36 says that win or lose, one of the best parts of riding is helping to carry on this proud Kentucky tradition as the next generation of jockeys.

“Growing up I got to watch guys like John Velazquez, Mike Smith and so many others and i always dreamed of following in their footsteps and we’re here and this is what racing’s all about,” says Gaffalione

Gaffalione says hes ecstatic to race with the new generation of jockeys so that future generations can saddle up for many more races to come in the future.