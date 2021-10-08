Community asked to support ‘Faith and Blue Weekend’ food drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday, October 9, 2021, the Lexington Police Department is teaming with the University of Kentucky Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to host a food drive to kick off National Faith and Blue Weekend.
National Faith and Blue Weekend is a collaborative effort to build bridges and break biases, a time when law enforcement and members of the community come together to take a step towards resolution and reconciliation.
Residents are asked to drop off non-perishable food to one of these locations — Immanuel Baptist Church, Consolidated Baptist Church, or Calvary Baptist Church anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
|Immanuel Baptist Church
3100 Tates Creek Road
Lexington, Kentucky 40502
|Consolidated Baptist Church
1625 Russell Cave Road
Lexington, Kentucky 40505
|Calvary Baptist Church
150 East High Street
Lexington, Kentucky 40507