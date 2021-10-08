‘Collapse’ causes stir in downtown Winchester building

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A concrete section of a wall that fell from a building shortly after noon Friday caused a bit of a stir in downtown Winchester.

While people who live in the building at 12 E. Broadway described it on social media as a ‘collapse,’ Fire Battalion Chief Nick Riggs said it wasn’t a collapse but rather an eight-foot circle of concrete that fell.

Riggs said it fell in a garage area in the rear part of the building which houses a sign shop and other outlets on the first floor and apartments upstairs.

The apartments and other businesses were evacuated as a safety measure but the apartments suffered no damage and no injuries were reported, Riggs said of the call, which came in at 12:29 p.m.

People were allowed to return after structural experts were able to check the building, according to fire officials.