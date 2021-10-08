Campaign underway to encourage safe driving, seat belts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky officials are participating in a campaign to encourage safe driving practices including the use of seat belts.
A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the high-visibility enforcement campaign called Operation Crash Reduction will run Oct. 8 to 11 and emphasize seat belt use to save lives.
The Transportation Cabinet is partnering with state and local law enforcement and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support the initiative.
Officials say October was the most likely month for fatal crashes from 2015 to 2019.