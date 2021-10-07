‘Stuff Recycling’ celebrates new operations facility in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Its the true definition of reuse recycle.
‘Stuff Recycling’ in Winchester has been in business for the past thirteen years.
Its the largest locally-owned recycling company in Central and Eastern Kentucky, bringing around $30 million dollars to Clark County and surrounding areas with its business.
Its facility however, was as old as the 1800’s…until about two years ago..
“We built a new facility over the existing facility and again, that had been open since the late 1800’s, so we’re full service recycling all metals, non fairs, seven fairs, computer, electronic scrap” said Owner, Jerry Joiner.
But, celebrating the new facility was put on hold due to the pandemic, until Thursday, where the shearing of a piece of metal commemorated the event in lieu of a ribbon cutting.
“We’re just trying to celebrate and let anybody come out and actually enjoy and get a free tour of the facility” said Joiner.
The pandemic, not holding the company back work wise however. Joiner says as an essential business, they were able to work through it.
“In a general sense, business was probably off 60-70% easy, so it was definitely trying time but again, keeping employee in that probably what made us feel better than anything.”
Now hoping to continue making an economic impact on the area with its future plans.
They are working on continued expansion for the veteran owned company, to potentially happen in Clark County.
But Joiner says if not that, expansion will stay in the Central, Eastern Kentucky area.
“We live here, our employees live here, we’re supporting anything we can do in Central and Eastern Kentucky, our future growth is what is on our plate for the next 24-36 months.”
Joiner says they are also working with bluegrass community and technical college to give additional educational opportunities to students interested in the trade field.