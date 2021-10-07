Chambers of commerce recognized at state’s Excellence Awards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Local chambers from across the state were recognized at the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives (KCCE) 2021 Annual Dinner on September 30. KCCE Annual Excellence Awards pay tribute to local chambers of commerce in areas of operational excellence that include membership growth and retention, advocacy, and more.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives is the organization that provides professional development and continuing education opportunities for local chambers of commerce, their staff, and volunteers. KCCE strives to provide assistance, resources, and grassroots advocacy to all chambers across the state.

“This ceremony honoring local chambers is the highlight of my year,” said KCCE Executive Director Amy Cloud. “All year long, these professionals celebrate their members and their community. On this night, we get to celebrate them.”

The Excellence Awards ceremony culminates with the presentation of the KCCE Chamber Professional of the Year, which was awarded to the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michelle Bundren. This honor is awarded to an individual that shows outstanding dedication and achievement in the field of chamber leadership and service to the community.

“What an honor to be recognized among my chamber colleagues across the state as KCCE’s 2021 Professional of the Year,” said Bundren. “It is a privilege to promote and represent Calloway County in our state, and it is rewarding to be acknowledged for the hard work and passion we put into our jobs.”

Also, Hailey Anderson from the Murray-Calloway Chamber of Commerce was recognized as 2021 Staff Member of the Year.

Other awards for individual achievement were also presented to Billy Fowler of the Chamber of St. Matthews as the Volunteer of the Year and Ashley McFarland and Todd McConnell of the Paris-Bourbon County Chamber as the Young Professionals of the Year.

Awards were given in five categories: annual dues income less than $75,000 (Group I); annual dues between $75,001 and $150,000 (Group II); annual dues income between $150,001 and $250,000 (Group III); annual dues between $250,001 and $650,000 (Group IV); and annual dues income more than $650,001 (Group V).

The winners are listed by category and group below:

Membership Growth

Group I: Spencer County-Taylorsville Chamber of Commerce

Group II: Marion County Chamber of Commerce

Group III: Bullitt County Chamber of Commerce

Group IV: The Chamber of St. Matthews

Membership Retention

Group I: Spencer County-Taylorsville Chamber of Commerce

Group II: Marion County Chamber of Commerce

Group III: Bullitt County Chamber of Commerce.

Group IV: Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce

Outstanding E-News Communication

Group I: Spencer County-Taylorsville Chamber of Commerce

Group II: Marion County Chamber of Commerce

Group III: Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce

Group IV: Bardstown-Nelson Chamber of Commerce

Outstanding Website

Group I: Cynthiana – Harrison County Chamber of Commerce

Group II: Marion County Chamber of Commerce

Group III: Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Group IV: Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce

Outstanding Social Media

Group I: Cynthiana- Harrison County Chamber of Commerce

Group II: Marion County Chamber of Commerce

Group III: Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce

Group IV: The Chamber of St. Matthews

Special Publication

Group I: Cynthiana-Harrison County Chamber of Commerce: Chamber Directory

Group II: Marion County Chamber of Commerce: Chamber Directory

Group III: Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce: 2020 Annual Report

Group IV:Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce: 2020 Chamber Magazine

Group V: Greater Louisville Inc.: NOW Louisville Strategic Plan

Excellence in Innovation

Group I: Cynthiana-Harrison County Chamber of Commerce: Cynthiana Influence

Group II: Marion County Chamber of Commerce: Chamber Project Rebound

Group III: Bullitt County Chamber of Commerce: First Responders Luncheon

Group IV: The Chamber of St. Matthews: The Happily Ever After Wedding Show

Group V: Greater Louisville Inc.: Racial Equality Pledge & Toolkit

Excellence in Advocacy

Group I: Maysville-Mason County Chamber of Commerce

Group III: Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce

Special Event

Group I: Todd County Chamber of Commerce: Bale Trail

Group II: Woodford County Chamber of Commerce: Annual Golf Scramble

Group III: Henderson Chamber of Commerce: Western Kentucky Opioid Summit

Group IV: The Chamber of St. Matthews: Annual Meeting Live

Group V: Greater Louisville Inc.: GLIDE Louisville West End

The Pivot Award