30 residents win stay-cations at state parks in ‘Vax and Visit’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet announced the final round of Vax and Visit Ky winners.

Vax and Visit Ky is one of the commonwealth’s efforts to encourage Kentuckians to receive their shot of hope to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The final round winners are:

Natalie Wilson of Louisville;

Belinda Campbell of Grand Rivers;

Philip Rohrer of Louisville;

Melissa Trauth of Louisville;

Anthony Morris of Mt. Washington;

Ann Mullins of Lexington;

Mary Crum of Lebanon;

Debbie Evans of Louisville;

Janie Dearing of Dawson Springs; and

Brittany Weston of Owensboro.

The Tourism Cabinet randomly selected 30 Kentuckians who have received the COVID-19 vaccination to receive in-state travel incentives at Kentucky State Parks. Travel incentives include golf, lodging and campground gift certificates.