UPDATE: 23-year-old man is victim in fatal shooting, city’s 29th victim

UPDATE POSTED 11:40 A.M. OCT. 5, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 23-year-old Lexington man was killed in an early-morning shooting, becoming the city’s 29th homicide victim of the year, according to Lexington Police.
Police said that at about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Liberty Heights Apartments in the 1700 block of Liberty Road for a report of a person being shot. When officers arrived, they found the 23-year-old man behind the apartments suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
The Fayette County Coroner’s office has not yet released the victim’s name.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.
