UPDATE: 23-year-old man is victim in fatal shooting, city’s 29th victim

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
187

UPDATE POSTED 11:40 A.M. OCT. 5, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 23-year-old Lexington man was killed in an early-morning shooting, becoming the city’s 29th homicide victim of the year, according to Lexington Police.

- Advertisement -

Police said that at about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Liberty Heights Apartments in the 1700 block of Liberty Road for a report of a person being shot. When officers arrived, they found the 23-year-old man behind the apartments suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The Fayette County Coroner’s office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 7 A.M. OCT. 5, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man was found shot multiple times outside an apartment building overnight Tuesday.

Police say just before 4:00 a.m., they received a call about an assault at Liberty Heights Apartments on Liberty Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot outside one of the apartment buildings, according to investigators.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.  His name wasn’t released.

Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact the police department at 859-258-3600.

Previous articleMan charged with murder after fatal Floyd County stabbing
Next articlePaul reports raising more than $4 million in past quarter
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.