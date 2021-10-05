Man charged with murder after fatal Floyd County stabbing

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder after an altercation turned into a fatal stabbing early Monday morning Floyd County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Danny Waddles was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Joshua Holbrook, of Prestonsburg.

Troopers said they responded to a call at about 3:30 a.m. Monday to a home on State Road Fork where they found Holbrook had been stabbed. The initial investigation indicates an altercation between Holbrook and Waddles resulted in Holbrook suffering a fatal stab wound, the KSP said in a statement.

Holbrook was pronounced dead at the scene by Floyd County Coroner’s Office.

KSP Det. Joseph Coleman is leading the investigation. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.