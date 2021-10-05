UPDATE: Laurel County murder investigation reward increased to $14,000

UPDATE POSTED OCTOBER 5, 2021 AT 4:15 P.M.
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The reward offered by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has increased as it continues to investigate Bryan McCarty’s murder.
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, London Laurel County Crime stoppers gave $4,000 to go toward the reward, bringing the total to $14,000.
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED OCTOBER 4, 2021 AT 10:26 A.M.
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in Laurel County are offering a $10,000 reward for information that will help lead them to an arrest in the murder of Bryan McCarty.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, McCarty, 62, of London was found dead after being shot multiple times in his home off of Maple Grove Road on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Those with information regarding the case should contact lead sheriff’s investigator Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed or Lt. Chris Edwards. Investigators can be contacted by calling the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600, by sending a message to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook or by sending an email to gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.
All information shared with authorities will be confidential.