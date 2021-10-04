Morehead Mayor signs proclamation recognizing “Celebrate Community”

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) (RELEASE) – According to Wikipedia, a service club or service organization is defined as a voluntary nonprofit organization where members meet regularly to perform charitable works either by direct hands-on efforts or by raising money for other organizations.

The City of Morehead and Rowan County are blessed with a number of very active service clubs, three of which, Optimist, Rotary and Lions are continually looking for special projects to undertake that will improve the quality of life in the city and county.

With that in mind, it was announced this week that the leaders of four major service Club organizations – Kiwanis International, Lions Club International, Optimist International and Rotary International – have been meeting regularly over the past 18 months to share ideas and to identify opportunities to collaborate more. We’re excited to share that they’ve agreed to a joint effort launching this fall around a theme of “Celebrate Community” focused on local community service during the week of October 10-16, 2021.

On Saturday, October 2nd, Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown signed a proclamation resolving that each year our community will honor and recognize “Celebrate Community” in the City of Morehead and may this joint effort instill pride in our city’s volunteers for all their accomplishments and the impact they create to truly make a difference in others’ lives.

Members of the Morehead Optimist Club, Morehead Rotary Club and Morehead Lions Club were present with Mayor White-Brown for the signing and presentation of the proclamation. The signing followed the dedication and ribbon-cutting of the Morehead Rotary Club’s “Mural Project” displayed on Main Street on the Pasquale’s building.