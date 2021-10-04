Justices return Monday for new term

Friday, J & H Transportation truck driver Alvin Edwards was honored at the Great Crossings High School and Scott County High School football game at Bird's Nest Stadium. He was honored for helping save a busload of Scott County football players.
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is beginning a momentous new term with a return to familiar surroundings, the mahogany and marble courtroom that the justices abandoned more than 18 months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Abortion, guns and religion all are on the agenda for a court with a rightward tilt, including three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump.
The justices will meet in person for arguments Monday, although Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate via telephone after he tested positive test for COVID-19 late last week. Kavanaugh, who was vaccinated in January, is showing no symptoms, the court said. All the other justices also have been vaccinated.
