Harlem Globetrotters announce Reimagined Spread Game Tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to over 200 cities in 2021-2022 starting on December 26th, 2021.

They are coming to Rupp Arena on MLK Day- January 17th at 2 pm.

Tickets go on sale October 12th at 10 am.

For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill.

The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill.

The reimagined team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences.

The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today.

TICKET INFORMATION: Harlem Globetrotters fans can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the general public during pre-sale by signing up to become a Preferred Customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Preferred customers receive exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code. Public On Sale is Tuesday, October 12th at 10am. To order tickets online: www.harlemglobetrotters.com or ticketmaster.com or by phone (859) 233-3535.