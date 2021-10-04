[ditty_news_ticker id="349423"]

73.1 F
Lexington
Monday, October 4, 2021
Home News Local News FCPS rotation for bus route cancellations, delays to begin Monday

FCPS rotation for bus route cancellations, delays to begin Monday

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
126

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A handful of school bus route cancellations and alternate routes will begin Monday in Fayette County. It’s due largely to the ongoing driver shortage.

More than two dozen previously used routes will not be providing their normal morning service this week, according to Fayette County Public Schools.

- Advertisement -

Although the district has hired new full-time bus drivers and additional substitute drivers, the district continues to face staffing shortages each day. If more workers aren’t hired soon, alternate plans and rotations could become the new norm.

Each week, a new set of routes will be canceled for the morning. According to the district, the advance notice will give parents time to plan ahead. Service will be provided for these routes in the afternoon. Buses will run at 4:45 p.m. rather than their regular time.

The rotation begins Monday, Oct. 4. You can view October’s schedule HERE.

Previous articleEx-Facebook manager alleges social network fed Capitol riot
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!

 

Talk To Us

Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.

Watch Us

We live, work and play right here in Central Kentucky. We are your neighbors. We celebrate community and we tell your stories. We are the most trusted source for local news.

 

Get Alerts

Download the ABC 36 News App on your smart phone or tablet device to receive breaking news and weather push notifications the minute it happens.

HOME

NEWS

COMMUNITY

FEATURES

WEATHER

SPORTS

© 2020 WTVQ-DT. Website Design & Hosting by ChartLocal