FCPS rotation for bus route cancellations, delays to begin Monday

Friday, J & H Transportation truck driver Alvin Edwards was honored at the Great Crossings High School and Scott County High School football game at Bird's Nest Stadium. He was honored for helping save a busload of Scott County football players.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A handful of school bus route cancellations and alternate routes will begin Monday in Fayette County. It’s due largely to the ongoing driver shortage.
More than two dozen previously used routes will not be providing their normal morning service this week, according to Fayette County Public Schools.
Although the district has hired new full-time bus drivers and additional substitute drivers, the district continues to face staffing shortages each day. If more workers aren’t hired soon, alternate plans and rotations could become the new norm.
Each week, a new set of routes will be canceled for the morning. According to the district, the advance notice will give parents time to plan ahead. Service will be provided for these routes in the afternoon. Buses will run at 4:45 p.m. rather than their regular time.
The rotation begins Monday, Oct. 4. You can view October’s schedule HERE.
