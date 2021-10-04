Auditions underway for 2022 Lexington Theatre Company season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Lexington Theatre Company (The Lex) has started the audition process for their 2022 Season including summer productions of Disney’s The Little Mermaid (July 14-17) and Chicago (Aug. 4-7). In past seasons, the company has considered over 1,000 artists from across the country and around the region each year to create the summer companies that will entertain theatre-goers in the Central Kentucky region.

Broadway veterans and seasoned professionals will lead the casts, while local professionals and up-and-coming artists from top collegiate programs around the country will have the opportunity to join them.

- Advertisement -

The Lex continues its mission of creating first-rate professional regional theatre and training the next generation of theatrical artists, so that our community can enjoy a shared experience of masterful storytelling.

New for this year, artists in consideration for the professional company will be able to complete an initial audition through an online process–making it possible for anyone, anywhere to audition for The Lex. Details on how to audition are available now at www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org. All initial audition materials must be received no later than Friday, Nov. 12.

Central Kentucky Youth and High School students will be able to audition for onstage performance opportunities or apply for backstage opportunities through The Lex Apprentice Program. College Internships, Apprenticeships and Observerships will also be available in Creative and Administrative departments. Information on how to apply will be available later this fall. Interested students are encouraged to sign up for The Lexington Theatre Company newsletter at www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org to receive updates.

Season Tickets for the summer productions and single tickets for “Concert With The Stars” are on sale beginning October 6 at www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org. Single Tickets for Disney’s The Little Mermaid and Chicago on sale January 10. For assistance in purchasing tickets, call 859-233-3535.

For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org.