Women’s March protest against Texas abortion ban held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – There was a reckoning in downtown Lexington on Saturday, as hundreds gathered outside the Fayette County Courthouse to stand in solidarity with the women of Texas after the passing of the state’s abortion ban.

The 5th Women’s March protests took place across the country. As thousands took to the streets in support of abortion rights and body autonomy.

Lexington native and prolific children’s book author George Ella Lyon was among those protesting. She spoke to ABC 36 about what brought her there.

“The outrage at what’s happening to women’s reproductive rights. Fear that it’s gonna go back to the way it was before abortion was legal. And i have a 3 year old granddaughter and i want her world to be better than the world we’ve got right now,” Lyon said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hold session on a case that could challenge the legal standing of Roe v. Wade.