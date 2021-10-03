“Shoyu Tell” debuts at Japanese Culture Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – “Shoyu Tell” debuted Saturday at the Lexington Children’s Theater during Lexingotn’s Japanese Culture Festival. The play is about a little boy embracing his cultural differences after being picked on at school for bringing a sushi lunch.

The playwrite is a Japanese-American who wrote the play off of a personal experience. Sam Hamashima says he remembers kids in school picking on him for his lunches being different and he wants this play to highlight that it’s OK to be different and those things should be celebrated and shared boldly.

“It’s so important to I think be exposed to all the differences you’re going to see. This is the United States of America, we are united and we are all states. There’s 50 of them,” says Hamashima. “So, what I think is so important is coming and learning about something you might not have known about otherwise in a fun and silly way.”

For more information on how to stream “Shoyu Tell” or performance details for Sunday, visit www.lctonstage.org/event/shoyu-tell/.