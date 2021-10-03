Maze Days begins in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ) – Starting this weekend and going on until November 7th, there’s a new corn maze in Jessamine County that’s raising money for a local homeless shelter.

The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition helms a 50 bed facility currently going into it’s 5th year of operation. Maze Days is a volunteer worked event, some of which include residents of the homeless shelter. Visitors can tackle 3 mazes of varying lengths and difficulties.

Jessamine County Homeless Coalition Executive Director Johnny Templin spoke about some of the things that make these mazes unique.

“So we tried to make it uh, it’s probably not real traditional. What I beleive is two of our unique things that not everyone offers is we have a QR code that can GPS you inside the maze and you can tell exactly where you’re at,” Templin said.

The theme of the maze is a tribute to Covid-19 first responders.