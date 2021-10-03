Central Kentucky’s only CROP Walk team marches on despite weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Despite the gloomy weather, around 20 people gathered at Second Presbyterian Church Sunday afternoon to take part in the Greater Lexington CROP Walk. Organizers say this annual event raises awareness for those who don’t have the same accessibility to food as we do in America.

“Even on a rainy day, people throughout many of the third world countries still walk up to 3.7 miles a day,” says organizer Judy Maxson.

Organizers say usually around 25 churches in central Kentucky participate, but due to the weather those groups chose to walk virtually in their own buildings and neighborhoods.

“People realize that we are walking again in solidarity and as an experiential walk for us to just begin to have an inkling of what it would be like to have to walk like this everyday just to secure basic needs,” says Maxson.

75% of donations raised during this walk go towards the Christian Walk Service, organizers say, but 25% stays local and goes to local food banks like God’s Pantry.

“You don’t have to go hardly anywhere in Lexington or around the state or around the country or definitely around the world to see where the needs are,” says CROP Walk volunteer David Kratt. “The food shortages and needs are everywhere.”

Even though the turnout was smaller than years past, organizers described the group as small but mighty and after having to take a year off for COVID, they’re happy to get out and walk together again.

“There’s a joy in walking together and that we don’t have to be alone and that we’re all in this together in the world,” says John Leggett, Senior Pastor at Second Presbyterian Church.

For more information on how to donate and get involved, go to crophungerwalk.org/lexingtonky.