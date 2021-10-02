Scheduled asphalt operations continue Monday in Jessamine County

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
37
Asphalt Paving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (RELEASE) (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled asphalt operations for River Road/KY 1941 in Jessamine County. Alternating lane closures with flaggers will be in place.

Saturday, October 2  7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Monday, October 47 a.m. until 5 p.m.

River Road/KY 1541

  • milling and paving work will be in effect between John Watts Road (milepoint 5.135) and Cobb Lane (milepoint 6.140)
  • alternating lane closures will be in place
  • flaggers will be onsite to guide and direct motorists
  • the traveling public will be able to pass through the work zone

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.