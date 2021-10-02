Scheduled asphalt operations continue Monday in Jessamine County

Saturday, about 15 Kentucky Colonels helped clean and organize the Arbor Youth Services shelter, making supplies easy for volunteers to find and quick to grab for a youth on the go. It's part of the Kentucky Colonels' fifth annual Day of Service.
Friday, J & H Transportation truck driver Alvin Edwards was honored at the Great Crossings High School and Scott County High School football game at Bird's Nest Stadium. He was honored for helping save a busload of Scott County football players.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (RELEASE) (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled asphalt operations for River Road/KY 1941 in Jessamine County. Alternating lane closures with flaggers will be in place.
Saturday, October 2 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Monday, October 4 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
River Road/KY 1541
milling and paving work will be in effect between John Watts Road (milepoint 5.135) and Cobb Lane (milepoint 6.140)
alternating lane closures will be in place
flaggers will be onsite to guide and direct motorists
the traveling public will be able to pass through the work zone
All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
