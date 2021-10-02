Ready to fly: Mount Sterling hosts annual Aviation Day

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mount Sterling is celebrating aviation and its airport.

Saturday, the Mount Sterling/Montgomery County Airport hosted their annual Aviation Day, cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

According to Montgomery County Attorney and Aviation Day announcer Kevin Cockrell, the event is meant to bring the community to the airport.

“It’s important, we think, to have the community come out to the airport. It’s not every day an individual comes to the airport, they may not have a reason to. So at least once a year we like to give them a reason to come out to the airport,” said Attorney Cockrell.

Planes flew in and out of the airport all day, with one dropping candy for kids who came. The event also included vendors, food trucks, and plane rides for adults and children.

Montgomery County Attorney Kevin Cockrell says the airport is an important part of the community, one that many in Montgomery County don’t know much about.

“This is a beautiful facility. It’s a tremendous asset to the community, and we want the people that own it to see it and enjoy it and know that it’s here,” said Attorney Cockrell.

Free breakfast was served for pilots who flew into the airport. Children and adults alike could also chat with pilots and get an up close and personal look at some of the airplanes.

The event lasted until 4 P.M. Saturday.