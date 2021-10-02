“Native Reflections” exhibit in Cynthiana showcases Kentuckians artwork

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – A small town gallery is hosting an exhibit this month with big meaning.
Boyd’s Station Gallery in Cynthiana is hosting “Native Reflections: Visual Art by American Indians of Kentucky,” an exhibit that is traveling to galleries around the state.
The exhibit features 23 pieces of artwork by 12 Kentuckians who identify as Native American. The works in the exhibit were chosen by a panel of Native American artists and members of the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission.
According to gallery volunteers, the exhibit is meant to educate and celebrate Native American heritage, and bring the community of Cynthiana, as well as visitors, to the heart of its re-emerging downtown.
“The hope is to bring people into the downtown area and see local people and out of town people. And volunteers are important to come and help and be a part of–take that pride and ownership in our small town,” said gallery volunteer Brad Whalen.
The exhibit will be at Boyd’s Station Gallery until October 30. The exhibit is free to the public. Boyd’s Station Gallery was established by Jack Gruber, founder of non-profit Boyd’s Station.