Kentucky State Police seek public’s help in finding missing juvenile

Saturday, about 15 Kentucky Colonels helped clean and organize the Arbor Youth Services shelter, making supplies easy for volunteers to find and quick to grab for a youth on the go. It's part of the Kentucky Colonels' fifth annual Day of Service.
Friday, J & H Transportation truck driver Alvin Edwards was honored at the Great Crossings High School and Scott County High School football game at Bird's Nest Stadium. He was honored for helping save a busload of Scott County football players.
