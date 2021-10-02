Kentucky State Police seek public’s help in finding missing juvenile

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
77
SOURCE: KENTUCKY STATE POLICE

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile out of Carter County.

KSP says 15-year-old Samuel Goodridge walked away from a foster home on white road on Wednesday September 29th during the late evening.

- Advertisement -

He is 5’11…175 pounds with dark hair and blue eyes.

KSP says he was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, athletic pants with a white stripe and carrying a backpack.

They say he is originally from Boone County and has no known ties to Carter County or the surrounding area.

KSP says he has not tried to contact family or friends and his whereabouts are unknown,
anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police.

Previous articleGov. Beshear orders flags half staff to honor Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
mm
Kaitlyn Shive
http://www.wtvq.com
Kaitlyn Shive joined the ABC36 News Team in January 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Kaitlyn comes to us from Joplin, Missouri, where she worked as an MMJ and Fill in Anchor for KOAM News/Fox 14 for over a year and a half. She is a Kentucky girl at heart, growing up in Louisville for a good portion of her life before her family moved to Mason, OH in 2012. She graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated with specializations in Marketing and Media, and with a Social Media Certificate. She is thrilled to be back in the Bluegrass State and to be closer to friends and family in the Cincinnati and Louisville areas. She can not wait to get to know the Lexington, Kentucky area and its people. If you have a story idea or tip, she is just a DM or email away. You can contact her on Facebook: kaitlynshiveTV, on Twitter: KaitlynShiveTV or by email: kshive@wtvq.com.