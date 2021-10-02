High School Highlight Reel: 10/01/21

Catch some of the best high school football action from around the area

Bryan Kennedy
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – It is officially October and that means district matchups are taking over high school football in Kentucky.
Our High School Highlight Reel Game of the Week was between two of the top-ten teams in 5A. #7 Southwestern hosting #6 North Laurel.
ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy and Austin Miller have highlights from that game and more in the High School Highlight Reel.

Allen Co.-Scottsville 49, McLean Co. 20

Anderson Co. 61, Lou. Jeffersontown 27

Barren Co. 15, Central Hardin 14

Bishop Brossart 14, Nicholas Co. 0

Bracken Co. 20, Paris 12

Breathitt Co. 48, Morgan Co. 8

Bullitt East 62, Danville 13

Conner 21, Highlands 13

Cooper 51, Madison, Ind. 19

Cov. Catholic 39, Boone Co. 6

Daviess Co. 51, McCracken County 20

Fleming Co. 42, Powell Co. 0

Franklin Co. 41, North Oldham 7

Graves Co. 64, Ohio Co. 6

Greenwood 39, Christian Co. 7

Hancock Co. 28, Butler Co. 22, OT

Hazard 31, Somerset 0

Henderson Co. 20, Marshall Co. 0

Hopkinsville 44, Madisonville-North Hopkins 7

Jenkins def. Fort Knox, forfeit

Johnson Central 42, Clay Co. 6

LaRue Co. 40, Thomas Nelson 15

Lawrence Co. 35, Boyd Co. 14

Letcher County Central 51, Harlan Co. 14

Lex. Bryan Station 40, Lex. Henry Clay 22

Lex. Lafayette 14, George Rogers Clark 3

Lex. Sayre 34, Williamsburg 17

Lou. Central 48, Shelby Co. 0

Lou. Christian Academy 41, Henry Co. 6

Lou. Fern Creek 28, Lou. DeSales 14

Lou. Holy Cross 45, Lou. Shawnee 0

Lou. St. Xavier 13, Ryle 3

Lou. Trinity 33, Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 32

Madison Central 21, Pikeville 19

Madison Southern 28, East Jessamine 7

Mason Co. 32, Ludlow 9

Mayfield 35, Caldwell Co. 16

Mercer Co. 28, Western Hills 21

Montgomery Co. 41, Lloyd Memorial 6

Murray 64, Fort Campbell 6

Newport 48, Bellevue 0

North Bullitt 35, Lou. Seneca 0

North Hardin 41, Meade Co. 14

Owensboro Catholic 36, Todd Co. Central 0

Pendleton Co. 36, Lewis Co. 28

Perry Co. Central 17, Paintsville 14

Pulaski Co. 48, South Laurel 7

Raceland 38, Lincoln County, W.Va. 6

Rowan Co. 14, Holmes 8

Russellville 42, Fulton Co. 6

Scott Co. 14, Great Crossing 6

Shelby Valley 58, Prestonsburg 36

South Oldham 48, Lou. Atherton 14

South Warren 36, Bowling Green 7

Southwestern 32, North Laurel 7

Spencer Co. 48, Lou. Moore 8

Union Co. def. Webster Co., forfeit

Walton-Verona 24, Carroll Co. 7

Wayne Co. 21, Casey Co. 14

West Carter 49, Bath Co. 15

Woodford Co. 60, West Jessamine 14

Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com