High School Highlight Reel: 10/01/21

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – It is officially October and that means district matchups are taking over high school football in Kentucky.

Our High School Highlight Reel Game of the Week was between two of the top-ten teams in 5A. #7 Southwestern hosting #6 North Laurel.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy and Austin Miller have highlights from that game and more in the High School Highlight Reel.

Allen Co.-Scottsville 49, McLean Co. 20

- Advertisement -

Anderson Co. 61, Lou. Jeffersontown 27

Barren Co. 15, Central Hardin 14

Bishop Brossart 14, Nicholas Co. 0

Bracken Co. 20, Paris 12

Breathitt Co. 48, Morgan Co. 8

Bullitt East 62, Danville 13

Conner 21, Highlands 13

Cooper 51, Madison, Ind. 19

Cov. Catholic 39, Boone Co. 6

Daviess Co. 51, McCracken County 20

Fleming Co. 42, Powell Co. 0

Franklin Co. 41, North Oldham 7

Graves Co. 64, Ohio Co. 6

Greenwood 39, Christian Co. 7

Hancock Co. 28, Butler Co. 22, OT

Hazard 31, Somerset 0

Henderson Co. 20, Marshall Co. 0

Hopkinsville 44, Madisonville-North Hopkins 7

Jenkins def. Fort Knox, forfeit

Johnson Central 42, Clay Co. 6

LaRue Co. 40, Thomas Nelson 15

Lawrence Co. 35, Boyd Co. 14

Letcher County Central 51, Harlan Co. 14

Lex. Bryan Station 40, Lex. Henry Clay 22

Lex. Lafayette 14, George Rogers Clark 3

Lex. Sayre 34, Williamsburg 17

Lou. Central 48, Shelby Co. 0

Lou. Christian Academy 41, Henry Co. 6

Lou. Fern Creek 28, Lou. DeSales 14

Lou. Holy Cross 45, Lou. Shawnee 0

Lou. St. Xavier 13, Ryle 3

Lou. Trinity 33, Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 32

Madison Central 21, Pikeville 19

Madison Southern 28, East Jessamine 7

Mason Co. 32, Ludlow 9

Mayfield 35, Caldwell Co. 16

Mercer Co. 28, Western Hills 21

Montgomery Co. 41, Lloyd Memorial 6

Murray 64, Fort Campbell 6

Newport 48, Bellevue 0

North Bullitt 35, Lou. Seneca 0

North Hardin 41, Meade Co. 14

Owensboro Catholic 36, Todd Co. Central 0

Pendleton Co. 36, Lewis Co. 28

Perry Co. Central 17, Paintsville 14

Pulaski Co. 48, South Laurel 7

Raceland 38, Lincoln County, W.Va. 6

Rowan Co. 14, Holmes 8

Russellville 42, Fulton Co. 6

Scott Co. 14, Great Crossing 6

Shelby Valley 58, Prestonsburg 36

South Oldham 48, Lou. Atherton 14

South Warren 36, Bowling Green 7

Southwestern 32, North Laurel 7

Spencer Co. 48, Lou. Moore 8

Union Co. def. Webster Co., forfeit

Walton-Verona 24, Carroll Co. 7

Wayne Co. 21, Casey Co. 14

West Carter 49, Bath Co. 15

Woodford Co. 60, West Jessamine 14

___