Gov. Beshear orders flags half staff to honor Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

Saturday, about 15 Kentucky Colonels helped clean and organize the Arbor Youth Services shelter, making supplies easy for volunteers to find and quick to grab for a youth on the go. It's part of the Kentucky Colonels' fifth annual Day of Service.
Friday, J & H Transportation truck driver Alvin Edwards was honored at the Great Crossings High School and Scott County High School football game at Bird's Nest Stadium. He was honored for helping save a busload of Scott County football players.
Friday, J & H Transportation truck driver Alvin Edwards was honored at the Great Crossings High School and Scott County High School football game at Bird's Nest Stadium. He was honored for helping save a busload of Scott County football players.
Saturday, about 15 Kentucky Colonels helped clean and organize the Arbor Youth Services shelter, making supplies easy for volunteers to find and quick to grab for a youth on the go. It's part of the Kentucky Colonels' fifth annual Day of Service.
Friday, J & H Transportation truck driver Alvin Edwards was honored at the Great Crossings High School and Scott County High School football game at Bird's Nest Stadium. He was honored for helping save a busload of Scott County football players.
Friday, J & H Transportation truck driver Alvin Edwards was honored at the Great Crossings High School and Scott County High School football game at Bird's Nest Stadium. He was honored for helping save a busload of Scott County football players.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) (RELEASE)– In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 3, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service commemorates the brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans. The service begins Fire Prevention Week, which takes places Oct. 3-9, 2021.
- Advertisement -
Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in these tributes. Flag status information is available at
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.