Gov. Beshear orders flags half staff to honor Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) (RELEASE)– In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 3, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service commemorates the brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans. The service begins Fire Prevention Week, which takes places Oct. 3-9, 2021.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in these tributes. Flag status information is available at