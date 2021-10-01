Somerset man charged with trafficking meth

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year old man on drug charges Thursday.

Sheriff Gregg Speck said deputies were sent to the home of Jordy Phelps of Somerset Thursday evening to check on reports of him being passed out.

- Advertisement -

Deputies said when they arrived Phelps was in the back yard holding a baggie that appeared to have meth in it.

They said he tried to hide the baggie and rip it open trying to destroy it.

Deputies were able to recover the bag and take Phelps into custody.

Its reported that EMS crews that were on scene showed signs of exposure to narcotics and had to be decontaminated and taken to the hospital for further medical treatment before being released.

Phelps was charged with trafficking meth and is being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center.