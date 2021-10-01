Multi-million dollar project will provide municipal sewer water to mobile homes in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, the city of Georgetown broke ground on a multi-million dollar project that will provide municipal sewer water to a 500 lot mobile home park. According to city officials, the treatment plants serving Georgetown Mobile Estates have caused environmental issues since at least the mid-1990s. Some issues Include failing treatment plants, a dilapidated collection system overwhelmed in heavy rains, and aged service tap-ons beneath the mobile homes. Once the $26.4 million dollar project is complete water will run from the existing service area near the US 25 Bypass intersection to the intersection of 25 and Lisle road. People who live in the mobile home park will have their service tap-ons replaced at no cost to them, thanks to an EPA grant.

“Public health is the cornerstone of our communities and this project right here really exemplifies that. We all deserve proper sanitation clean drinking water clean air and that is what public health is all about,” explains Dr. Crystal Miller with WEDCO District Health Department.

An estimated completion date for this project will be October 2023.