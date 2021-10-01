Ky Lottery: $620M Powerball Jackpot 10th largest in history

KENTUCKY. (WTVQ/KY LOTTERY) – Saturday’s enormous Powerball ® jackpot is an estimated $620 million with a cash option amount of $446 million, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

If won, this would be the 6th largest jackpot in Powerball ® game history and the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

- Advertisement -

According to the You could spend the day at the pumpkin patch with the $620 million Powerball jackpot. You could:

Drive all your family and friends to the local pumpkin patch in 11,923 Kentucky-produced 2022 Ford Expeditions.

Capture photos of your family among the pumpkins with 563,636 of the newest smart phone.

Take home 15.5 million gigantic pumpkins.

Feed 28 million people a country-cooked meal.

Finish the meal off with 124 million scoops of homemade pumpkin ice cream.

Tickets for tomorrow’s $620 million Powerball drawing are just $2 each and can be purchased at any of the Kentucky Lottery’s retailers or online at kylottery.com until 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. Powerball® drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.