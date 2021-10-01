“I don’t feel like I’m a hero:” truck driver honored in Scott County

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A truck driver is now a hero in Scott County.

Friday, J & H Transportation truck driver Alvin Edwards was honored at the Great Crossings High School and Scott County High School football game at Bird’s Nest Stadium. He was honored for helping save a busload of Scott County football players.

“I feel like I’m here to celebrate that everybody responded well and we managed to do it. And nobody got hurt. It happened so fast and it went up in flames so quick,” said Edwards.

Just last week, Edwards’ GPS took him in the wrong direction on I-75. He was the first person to notice that the Scott County football team’s bus, on the way back from their game at Frederick Douglass High School, had caught on fire. He says he flashed his lights, blew his horn, and pulled over.

“I don’t feel like I’m a hero, I’m a man, and that’s what I’m supposed to do as a man. Make sure that those kids were safe,” said Edwards.

Edwards stayed and helped get the team, along with the bus driver and coaches, to safety.

Melissa Valencia is mom to Scott County football’s Luke Valencia. She says last week was terrifying.

“As a parent, it’s your worst nightmare. Like, the worst call you can get. Just, you know, it makes you want to lose your mind,” said Valenica.

She says she doesn’t know what would’ve happened if Edwards hadn’t seen the bus on fire.

“You had a pack of moms at the field house, trying to figure out what to do. So a lot of us are so thankful to Alvin and the coaches and everyone who helped steer them to safety,” said Valencia.

Edwards was honored at the biggest game of the year in Scott County, known as “the Battle of the Birds.” Alvin was honored with his wife and two sons by his side.