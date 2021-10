BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Berea’s Mayor Bruce Fraley signed a proclamation Friday morning recognizing the month of October as National Arts and Humanities Month.

The city and Berea Tourism joins thousands of arts organizations and communities across the country celebrating National Arts and Humanities month.

Mayor Fraley saying this month is a great way to celebrate thriving artisans and the ways they enrich the city of Berea.