WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wayne County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.

According to a post made on the district’s social media, the closure is due to “increased COVID pressure.”

The district says there will not be any virtual or in-person instruction, but extra-curricular activities will continue.

According to the district, fall break is next week, so classes will resume Monday, October 11.