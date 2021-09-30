Two people injured in head-on collision in Calloway County

LYNN GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a head-on collision that left both drivers injured in Calloway County.
Investigators say around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, 39-year old Eric Conger, of Murray, was driving east on KY 94 in a 2011 Ford Escape, when he crossed into the other lane and collided with a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 43-year old Douglas Rogers, also of Murray.
Conger was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital and later airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee to be treated for his injuries, according to KSP.
Rogers was taken by ambulance to Murray-Calloway County Hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to State Police.
Investigators say Conger was not wearing a seat belt. They say Rogers was wearing his seat belt.
Trooper Mike Ray is leading the investigation. Troopers were assisted on the scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray-Calloway County EMS and the Calloway County Rescue Squad.
