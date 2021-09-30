Library, Career Center, others partner on ‘take home’ job fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Starting Monday, Oct. 4, the Kentucky Career Center – Bluegrass in partnership with the Lexington Public Library and Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) will provide bags full of employment opportunities from employers in Fayette and surrounding counties, who are currently hiring.

Interested individuals can drop by any Lexington Public Library location and grab a bag for themselves or a friend.

It’s a job fair, but all in one bag. Take Home Job Fair bags contain a variety of information focused on job-searching, skill-building, resume-writing, and overall career-building.

“The Library is proud to partner with the Kentucky Career Center – Bluegrass, BCTC, and Workforce Solutions to provide this unique opportunity for our neighbors currently seeking employment and new career opportunities,” said Lexington Public Library Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “This is another great example of our community coming together to serve the greater good of all.”

Take home bags are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, visit the Lexington Public Library’s website at www.lexpublib.org and their social media pages @lexpublib.