Kentucky Resources Council hires new director

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
13

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following a national search, Ashley Wilmes has been hired as the new director of the Kentucky Resources Council.

The council was founded in 1984.  The nonprofit corporation says it combines smart policy and pro bono legal advocacy to protect the state’s natural resources and ensure environmental justice for Kentucky’s most vulnerable people and communities.

- Advertisement -

Ashley Wilmes attended Centre College in Danville and the University of Oregon School of Law, where she earned a specialty certificate in Environmental and Natural Resources Law.

Before joining KRC, Wilmes practiced environmental law as a solo practitioner, served as a visiting lecturer at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, and worked as in-house counsel for environmental advocacy organization WildEarth Guardians.

Wilmes has represented organizations across the country on environmental matters and has argued cases before the U.S. Courts of Appeal for the Ninth and Tenth Circuits. She is Chair of the Environmental Law Section of the Kentucky Bar Association.

“KRC’s accomplishments with Fitz as director are truly inspiring, and I am honored to be leading the Council into its next chapter,” Wilmes said. “I look forward to continuing the Council’s work in protecting and improving Kentucky’s land, air, and water, and to furthering its reach and impact.”

Wilmes’ reference to “Fitz,” is Tom FitzGerald, who served as director of the council for 37-years.  He is transitioning into a senior staff role through the end of this year and will assist the council in a part-time status in 2022.

“Since 1984, KRC has worked to protect those who live downhill, downwind, and downstream, and who have suffered the burdens of environmental pollution and injustice” said FitzGerald. “With the support of friends and members, KRC has achieved numerous successes in protecting Kentucky’s built and natural environment. Under the leadership of Ashley Wilmes, and with our dedicated staff and volunteers, KRC’s best days as a pragmatic, thoughtful, and unapologetic force for environmental accountability, environmental health and environmental justice, are ahead of us.” said FitzGerald.

 

Previous articleFire at former National Standard plant puts fire crews to test
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.