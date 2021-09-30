Kentucky Resources Council hires new director

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following a national search, Ashley Wilmes has been hired as the new director of the Kentucky Resources Council.
The council was founded in 1984. The nonprofit corporation says it combines smart policy and pro bono legal advocacy to protect the state’s natural resources and ensure environmental justice for Kentucky’s most vulnerable people and communities.
Ashley Wilmes attended Centre College in Danville and the University of Oregon School of Law, where she earned a specialty certificate in Environmental and Natural Resources Law.
Before joining KRC, Wilmes practiced environmental law as a solo practitioner, served as a visiting lecturer at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, and worked as in-house counsel for environmental advocacy organization WildEarth Guardians.
Wilmes has represented organizations across the country on environmental matters and has argued cases before the U.S. Courts of Appeal for the Ninth and Tenth Circuits. She is Chair of the Environmental Law Section of the Kentucky Bar Association.
“KRC’s accomplishments with Fitz as director are truly inspiring, and I am honored to be leading the Council into its next chapter,” Wilmes said. “I look forward to continuing the Council’s work in protecting and improving Kentucky’s land, air, and water, and to furthering its reach and impact.”
Wilmes’ reference to “Fitz,” is Tom FitzGerald, who served as director of the council for 37-years. He is transitioning into a senior staff role through the end of this year and will assist the council in a part-time status in 2022.
“Since 1984, KRC has worked to protect those who live downhill, downwind, and downstream, and who have suffered the burdens of environmental pollution and injustice” said FitzGerald. “With the support of friends and members, KRC has achieved numerous successes in protecting Kentucky’s built and natural environment. Under the leadership of Ashley Wilmes, and with our dedicated staff and volunteers, KRC’s best days as a pragmatic, thoughtful, and unapologetic force for environmental accountability, environmental health and environmental justice, are ahead of us.” said FitzGerald.