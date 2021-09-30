Floyd school district paying special tribute to custodians

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – They are a special group who often toil unnoticed in the hallways and offices of most schools, often after hours when nobody else is around.

But in many ways, especially during the ongoing pandemic, their work is as important to health and safety as that of teachers and administrators.

“Our board team and I want to thank our outstanding Floyd County Schools’ custodial workers,” Superintendent Anna Shepherd said in advance of the special day. “This hard working group of individuals can never be praised enough for what they do. It is hard work keeping a house clean, so when you think about the amount of space that these folks keep looking great, month after month and year after year, it is incredible!”

“Our school custodians work a lot behind the scenes and people don’t always see everything they do, just the evidence that they have been there when you are in a clean facility. They work tirelessly to maintain our buildings and they are critical in establishing positive first impressions of people entering our buildings.

“The work our custodians do makes our students, staff and visitors more comfortable and makes being in our buildings more enjoyable. On top of that, COVID has challenged our custodians to go even further with deep cleaning and sanitizing than in the past. What they do helps our facilities, furniture and equipment last longer and they make our buildings safer and healthier. They truly are essential for our school district and we can’t thank them enough,” Shepherd concluded.