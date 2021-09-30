Fire at former National Standard plant puts fire crews to test

Teams from West Knox, Corbin, Bailey Switch, and Keavy fire departments responded to the former National Standard building on Industrial Drive after a fire apparently started in the former office area and spread into the ceiling and roof, sending thick black smoke pouring into the sky, according to fire department social media posts.

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fire at what once was the highlight of a burgeoning industrialcomplex put firefighters to the test Thursday in Corbin.

The plant where metal wire once was made has been closed for many years, according to online historical records.

Laurel County Emergency Management responded with an air truck and Knox County EMS also assisted, the departments said.