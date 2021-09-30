Daniel Boone National Forest begins visitor use monitoring survey

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) — A team from the University of Tennessee will be conducting the National Visitor Use Monitoring (NVUM) survey on the Daniel Boone National Forest from Oct. 2, 2021 to Sept 30, 2022.

Over the next year, the public can expect to see surveyors wearing bright orange vests in developed and dispersed recreation sites and along Forest Service roads throughout the Daniel Boone National Forest.

They will be out in all types of weather conditions and be near a sign that says, “Traffic Survey Ahead”.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service uses information collected from the NVUM survey to estimate how many people visit the Forest, which activities they engage in while there, and how satisfied people are with their Forest experience.

The survey also gathers information on the Forest’s economic impact on the local economy.

This information is then used by the Forest Service, as well as state and local officials, to plan for area tourism and recreation projects.

“Although the survey is entirely voluntary, participation is extremely important so we can assess visitor experiences on the Forest and strive to make it a better place to visit,” said David Pope, Daniel Boone National Forest Recreation Program Manager. “We would appreciate it if visitors would pull over and answer a few questions. It’s important for interviewers to talk with local people using the Forest, as well as out-of-area visitors, so all types of visitors are represented in the study.”

The NVUM survey is voluntary and all responses are confidential.

Most interviews last about 10 minutes and include questions about where you recreated on the Forest, how many people traveled with you, how long you were on the Forest, what other recreation sites were visited while on the Forest, and how satisfied you are with the facilities and services provided.

About a third of survey participants may also be asked to complete a confidential survey on recreation spending during their trip.

Information about the National Visitor Use Monitoring program can be found at https://www.fs.fed.us/recreation/programs/nvum/