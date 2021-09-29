Wolfe County Search and Rescue wins Land Rover

Kentucky Remote, in partnership with Awesome, Inc., proposed the Urban County Council allocate $3.4 million to launch a two-year pilot program to assist with recruiting and relocating about 200 remote workers to Lexington.
Kentucky Remote, in partnership with Awesome, Inc., proposed the Urban County Council allocate $3.4 million to launch a two-year pilot program to assist with recruiting and relocating about 200 remote workers to Lexington.
CAMPTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team is used to helping others but on Tuesday, the nonprofit was on the receiving end of some help.
The all-volunteer team was one of only seven winners nationally of Land Rover’s Defender Above and Beyond service awards. Land Rover recognized the efforts of nonprofits that go above and beyond for their communities every day.
- Advertisement -
After being nominated and votes from the public, the group won a customized Land Rover Defender to use on rescues.
When the search and rescue team members learned they had won during Land Rover’s livestream of the award announcements, they erupted in cheers and had this to say during the ceremony.
“It’s huge. It really allows us to keep doing what we do best and that’s going where others can’t and saving lives. Our area is full of rugged terrain and we were in desperate need of a vehicle capable of tackling that terrain and obviously the Land Rover Defender is the vehicle for the job so we cannot be more excited to receive what’s ultimately going to be a life-saving piece of equipment,” said Drew Stevens, Public Information Officer for Wolfe County Search and Rescue.
The team members, who are volunteers, thanked everyone who voted for them on their Facebook page.
The team prides itself as being Kentucky’s premier technical rescue team. Members go through grueling training year round. The team operates in the Red River Gorge and beyond.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.