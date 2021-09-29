UPDATE: Second Madison County jail escapee caught

UPDATE POSTED 7:41 P.M. SEPT. 29, 2021

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A second inmate who walked away from the Madison County Detention Center in Richmond in early September has been captured, according to the jail’s website.

32-year old Justin Richardson was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 by Richmond Police, according to the jail website.

The jail says he escaped on Sept. 2, 2021 with fellow inmate, 31-year old Bryan Jones. Jones was caught six days later in a field near Dixie Plaza Mobile Home Park, according to investigators.

According to the jail website, Richardson had drugs on him when he was arrested on Tuesday.

He’s charged with Escape 2nd degree; Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st offense (Heroin); Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (drug not specified) and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, according to the jail website.

UPDATE POSTED 3:30 P.M. SEPT. 8, 2021

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – One of two inmates who walked away from the Madison County Detention Center last Thursday has been captured but the other remains at large.

According to Richmond Police and Kentucky State Police, 31-year-old Bryan Jones was arrested Wednesday afternoon in a field near Dixie Plaza. He has been charged with Escape 2nd Degree and is lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Investigators still are looking for Justin Richardson.

Anyone who may have information about Richardson is asked to call KSP.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 11:55 A.M. SEPT. 2, 2021

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two inmates walked away Thursday from the Madison County

Detention Center in Richmond.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation indicates 31-year-old Bryan Jones and 32-year-old Justin Richardson, both of Richmond, escaped just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Jones is described as being 5’11” tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving time for violation of DVO.

Richardson is described as being 5’9″ tall, weighing 163 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving time for parole violation.

Both men were last seen wearing white/gray t-shirts and red pants.

Anyone with information on Jones and Richardson is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper Albert Lagrange.