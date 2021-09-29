TV Selections, Times Finalize 2021-22 Kentucky WBB Schedule

Wildcats will be featured on ESPN or ESPN2 four times during the season

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
28
Courtesy: UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team will play on ESPN or ESPN2 four times as part of 13 games being televised nationally during the upcoming 2021-22 season. The announcement of the TV selections sets game times for nearly all of UK’s 2021-22 games.

A complete schedule with TV selections can be found online at UKathletics.com.

- Advertisement -

Four times the Wildcats will be featured on ESPN or ESPN2, starting with the Jimmy V Classic in December at Louisville on ESPN. In January, UK will square off at South Carolina on ESPN. ESPN has also moved the Kentucky-Tennessee game to Monday, Jan. 17 but time and network are yet to be announced. The Wildcats will then start February by hosting Texas A&M on ESPN2 and South Carolina on ESPN. Eight other games will air on SEC Network, including the SEC/Big 12 Challenge vs. West Virginia on Dec. 1 at Memorial Coliseum.

All Kentucky women’s basketball home games and conference road games that were not picked up for national television will be streamed on SEC Network+. Times for every 2021-22 game has been set with the exception of UK’s non-conference road game at Indiana on Nov. 14 and the January showdown with Tennessee.

Big Blue Madness Presented by Papa John’s will serve as the annual start of the basketball season. The event will be held at Rupp Arena on Oct. 15 starting at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Tickets to Big Blue Madness will be distributed exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com and through the Ticketmaster app starting at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 1.

Kentucky women’s basketball 2021-22 season tickets are now on sale at UKathletics.com/tickets as #ElzyEra excitement continues to build. Fans may purchase new season tickets online at UKathletics.com/tickets or by calling the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 1). Season tickets offer considerable savings over the cost of buying single-game tickets. Season ticket prices include admission to all Kentucky women’s basketball home games in Memorial Coliseum and Rupp Arena.

New season ticket purchases are available in three areas, starting with general admission bench seating (sections RR-ZZ) for $60 per ticket or $50 per ticket if you purchase four or more. Upper-level reserved chairbacks (sections AA-JJ) and lower-level reserved bench seating (sections R-Z) are available for $80 per ticket, while lower-level reserved chairbacks (sections A-J) are sold out again this season.

It was a successful first season for the Kentucky women’s basketball program under head coach Kyra Elzy, who led Kentucky to a top 20 listing in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today/Coaches Top 25 all season long. Elzy became the first UK women’s basketball head coach to lead her team to the NCAA Tournament in their first season at the helm.

During the 2020-21 season, Kentucky defeated five ranked opponents, including back-to-back against top-15 teams for the first time since 2013. The two wins led Elzy to be named the espnW National Coach of the Week and the United States Basketball Writers Association tabbed UK its first-ever team of the week. UK was one of 10 teams in the nation to have four wins against top-25 NCAA NET teams entering the tournament.

The Wildcats will return a large chunk of their production from the 2020-21, including consensus first-team All-America honoree Rhyne Howard. Howard averaged 20.7 points per game last season, adding 7.3 rebounds per game and a team-best 91 assists. Kentucky’s third, fourth and fifth-leading scorers also return in Dre’una Edwards, Robyn Benton and Blair Green. Point guard Jazmine Massengill, who missed the first half of the season due to NCAA transfer rules after finishing second on the team in assists per game. In all, UK returns 70 percent of its scoring, 3-pointers made and assists, while it brings back 64 percent of its rebounding and 60 percent of its steals.

For more information on the Kentucky women’s basketball team, visit UKathletics.com or follow @KentuckyWBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Previous articleBrown annonces plans to run for at-large Urban Council seat
Next articlePositivity rate almost below 10%, case numbers begin to ‘level off’
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com