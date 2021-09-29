Positivity rate almost below 10%, case numbers begin to ‘level off’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID case numbers and major indicators continue to show signs of moderating, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.

But more than 80 deaths provided a reminder of the dangers posted by the virus.

“Today’s COVID-19 report shows our cases continuing to level off…Unfortunately we are also reporting 82 new deaths emphasizing just how deadly this delta variant is. Get vaccinated and mask up indoors to protect one another. We have a big, bright future ahead of us and we want to make sure everyone is around to see it,” Beshear said in a social media video.

According to the its daily report, the state recorded 3,893 new cases Wednesday with 1,226 of those in people 18 and under. The daily total pushed the number since March 2020 to 688,861.

The 82 deaths raised that grim total to 8,717.

According to the state’s daily report, the positivity rate fell to 10.05% from 10.4% Tuesday and 10.55% Monday.

Other key barometers of the spread of virus and its impact in communities also continued a slow fall.

A total of 1,995 are in the hospital, down from2,006 Tuesday and 2,045 Monday. Of those, 573 are in intensive care, down from 588 Tuesday and 617 Monday. And 384 people are on a ventilator, down from 399 Tuesday and 395 Monday.

Statewide, ventilator capacity use has dropped below 50% in all but three of 10 regions and in-patient capacity use is below 70% in six of 10 regions, but ICU capacity use remains above 80 percent in seven out of 10 regions and 60 percent in every region. Four of the 10 regions are above 90 percent.