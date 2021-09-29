Brown annonces plans to run for at-large Urban Council seat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – First District Urban County Councilmember James Brown has announced plans to seek one of three at-large Council seats in next year’s city elections.

Brown was appointed to the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council by Mayor Jim Gray in April 2015 and has since been re-elected four times.

- Advertisement -

“I am proud to be part of the long history of minority representation in the 1st District,” Brown said in a statement. “Public service is something I’ve always been drawn to.”

Prior to his council service, Brown held numerous parent leadership positions in the Fayette County Public Schools; completed several community leadership training programs including with Commerce Lexington, the Prichard Committee, and BCTC; and served as president of his neighborhood association for several years.

With a reputation as an effective coalition builder, he has been appointed to a wide-range of Council committees and was elected by his colleagues to serve as Chairperson of the Planning and Public Safety Committee.

In addition to his Council seat, Brown continues to serve Lexington on a host of other boards, committees and commissions.

“Lexington is a great city but we still have tough challenges. I have proven to be a strong inclusive voice on council by working hard and listening to others. Our community needs leadership that brings us together,” Brown said in his statement.

The current at-large council members are Richard Moloney, who has said he plans to seek another term, Chuck Ellinger II and Vice Mayor Steve Kay.