Area Kentucky Colonels to help with ‘Day of Service’

LEXINGTON, RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ) – Kentucky Colonels in Fayette County, Madison and surrounding areas will participate in the 5th annual Kentucky Colonel Day of Service, Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 9 a.m. to noon with projects in Lexington and Richmond.

In Fayette County, Colonels will help out at Arbor Youth Services at 536 West Third Street, by painting and organizing the shelter, cleaning up trash, and tilling its garden.

In Richmond, Colonels will help out at the Kentucky Foothills Therapeutic Horsemanship Center at 292 Jacks Creek Road in Richmond. The group will help complete the abilities course and assist participants in the therapeutic riding program.

Kentucky Colonels will participate in similar volunteer activities across the Commonwealth in Louisville, Covington, and Owensboro.

Through donations from Colonels in Kentucky and around the world, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) awarded $2.1 million to support 275 charities throughout the Commonwealth.

This year’s Good Works Program will positively impact close to 3.7 million Kentuckians.

HOKC is a 501(c)(3) entity dedicated to supporting charitable activities throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The organization is nonpartisan and governed by an all-volunteer Board of Trustees.

The “Kentucky Colonel” commission is an honorary title granted by the Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

For decades HOKC has pursued its mission through annual grants to charities across the state, funded by the generous donations of its contributing Colonels.

Those who want to reconnect with the Kentucky Colonels or are interested in volunteering, contact HOKC Headquarters at (502) 266-6114 or go to www.kycolonels.org.