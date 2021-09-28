Two women assaulted with a knife during fight with another woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say what began as an argument between three women Monday night, turned into an assault with a knife.
Investigators say it happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 700 block of North Broadway.
Police say one of the women was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries and the other woman who was hurt refused to be taken to the hospital.
The woman who’s accused of assaulting the women was later arrested on Dakota Street, according to investigators. Her name wasn’t immediately released by police.