Man charged with DUI following crash in Edmonson County

Kentucky Remote, in partnership with Awesome, Inc., proposed the Urban County Council allocate $3.4 million to launch a two-year pilot program to assist with recruiting and relocating about 200 remote workers to Lexington.
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man was arrested on a DUI charge after crashing his pickup truck on Mammoth Cave Road early Tuesday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say 37-year old Billy J. Meredith was driving a 1997 Chevy pickup truck west on Mammoth Cave Road when he lost control, went off the road, over-corrected and came back onto the road, overturned with the truck coming to rest on its side.
Meredith was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center at Bowling Green where he was treated for minor injuries, according to KSP.
Once he was medically cleared, he was arrested and taken to the Warren County Jail where he was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol 1st offense, Failure to wear a Seat Belt and Possession of an Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle.
Trooper Katan Parker is heading up the investigation. He was assisted on the accident scene by the Brownsville Police Department, Edmonson County EMS and other KSP personnel.
