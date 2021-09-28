Lexington Fire Department celebrates 150th birthday with blood drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This year, the Lexington Fire Department is celebrating its 150th Anniversary and to celebrate, the department has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 28 to give back to the community in a unique way.

To make the celebration worthwhile, the department has set the lofty goal of getting 150 donations in one day.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve had family members who needed blood transfusions before so it’s always a good thing, let alone the accidents, injuries we go on that people need blood transfusions or blood supplies, so it’s a good thing to do,” said Captain Ryan Hogsten.

Currently, the nation faces a massive blood shortage where blood supplies cannot keep pace with hospital demand as the number of violent crimes, organ transplants, and trauma intakes trend upward following 16 months of COVID-19 restrictions.

“In short, we need more blood donors,” the department said in an announcement.

“I know the American Red Cross is working around the clock to meet the extraordinary needs of hospitals and patients. But they can’t do it alone. All blood types are needed, particularly type O, as well as platelets, to help ensure patients get the care they need,” added Battalion Chief Jordan Saas. “The Lexington Fire Department would be extremely grateful to partner with you so we can do our small part of ensuring blood is available for those in our community who so desperately need it.”

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate at the blood drive as registration can be completed in a few simple, easy steps:

Click here to begin. In the upper right hand corner of your screen, click on “Find a Drive”. Type in the Sponsor Code “LEXFIRE”. Click on the blood drive that populates: IAFF 526, 2205 Thunderstick Drive, Lexington, KY 40505, 9/28/2021 from 6:30am-6:30pm Pick your donation time and type. Sign In or Create an account. Click “Confirm Appointment”.

To make sure the donation makes the biggest impact, schedule a Power Red donation. During this type of donation, donors will give more red blood cells than during a regular whole blood donation, which is what most patients need. A smaller needle is used and fluids will be returned during the donation process. To learn more about the Power Red donation and the donor eligibility requirements, watch this one-minute video and review this flyer.

The first 150 donors will receive a free custom-made 150th anniversary challenge coin.