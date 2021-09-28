Lexington-Fayette County Health Department starts Pfizer booster doses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Starting Wednesday, Sept. 29, free booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available by same-day appointment in the Lexington-Fayette County health Department’s Public Health Clinic for:

people ages 65 and older;

people ages 18 through 64 with underlying medical conditions putting them at high risk of severe COVID-19 (this includes diabetes and heart, kidney or lung disease; more information on who is considered at high risk can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html);

people ages 18 and older who live in long-term care or high-risk settings;

people ages 18 through 64 who are likely to get exposed at work (examples include health care and education).

The booster can be given six months after a person received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. More information about the Pfizer booster can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.

In addition, immunocompromised individuals – for example, people who are undergoing cancer treatment or who are taking a high dose of an immunosuppressant – a third shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is recommended at least 28 days after the second shot.

Same-day appointments are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment.

At this time, the CDC has not recommended booster doses for those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines.

Anyone who has yet to receive their first dose or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can also call to schedule their same-day appointment. Our Public Health Clinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.