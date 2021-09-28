Homicide investigation underway after businessman found shot to death

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County investigators are chasing down leads after a man was found shot to death in his home Saturday.

According to Sheriff John Root, 62-year-old Bryan McCarty, the owner of McCarty Rentals among other interests, was found dead at his home on Maple Grove Road about five miles west of London just before 11 a.m. after a business associate contacted sheriff’s deputies concerned after McCarty missed a business meeting.

- Advertisement -

Det. Taylor McDaniel and Lt. Chris Edwards are leading the investigation after an autopsy revealed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Assisting on the investigation at the scene for the Sheriff’s office were: Laurel Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Allen Turner, Detective Robert Reed, and Deputy Hunter Disney. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and the Laurel County Coroner’s office.