Drainage work to close Jackson County road three days this week

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that cross drain operations start Wednesday, September 29 on a portion of KY 577 in Jackson County between the intersection with Moores Creek Green Hill Road (mile point 4.831) and the intersection with KY 578 (mile point 5.916).

The roadway will be closed to through traffic on Wednesday, September 29, Thursday, September 30 and Friday, October 1 beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. each day.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.